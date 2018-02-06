No injuries reported in southern VA train crash

The Greensville Sheriff's Department says a CSX train derailment has cleared.

The train derailed around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Route 301 in Emporia.

Officers, fire and CSX officials say no one was injured and the incident was never elevated to a hazmat situation.

This crash comes just a week after an Amtrak train carrying lawmakers crashed near Charlottesville, killing one person and injuring several others, and just a day after a deadly train crash in South Carolina.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12