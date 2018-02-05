Driver ejected from vehicle dies after crash on I-95 in Richmond

Virginia State Police are investigating after a fatal crash on I-95 South on Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:33 p.m. near exit 75 to I-64.

According to police, a 2005 BMW sedan in the center lane ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail, spun out and struck the jersey wall. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police are notifying next of kin.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

