Norfolk State beats Bethune-Cookman 83-79

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Preston Bungei had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Kyle Williams added 16 points with four 3-pointers and Norfolk State beat Bethune-Cookman 83-79 on Monday night.

Williams hit a 3-pointer with 4:18 remaining for a 75-66 lead but Bethune-Cookman scored seven of the next nine, with a 3 from Jeffrey Altidort, to make it 77-73 at 1:52.

Nic Thomas was fouled at 22.2 and made two free throws to extend Norfolk State's lead to 82-78. Isaiah Bailey was fouled at the other end, went 1 of 2 at the line and the ball went out of bounds off Norfolk State. Brandon Tabb missed a 3-pointer and Alex Long sealed it for the Spartans at the line.

Steven Whitley added 14 points and Thomas 12 for Norfolk State (8-16, 6-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Junior transfer Shawntrez Davis had 30 points and 17 rebounds - both career highs - for Bethune-Cookman (12-12, 6-3). Tabb added 17 points and Isaiah Bailey 13.

