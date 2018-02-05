Athletes prepare in final days before Pyeongchang Olympics

We're just days away from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. As the excitement builds, Team USA continues to prepare to take home the gold!

Athletes from around the world are finally getting the chance to test-drive their Olympic courses, including the eight-member U.S. freestyle ski moguls team, seven of whom have never been to the Olympics.

"I think it's very exciting, and it's also a major opportunity to be part of the best team in the world," said Keaton McCargo, Team USA.

The athletes getting some of the most intense scrutiny are the Korean women's ice hockey players, who learned a couple of weeks ago that the North and South Koreans would play as a unified team - an Olympic first.

"As cliche as it is, sports really does bring people together," said Sarah Ruth Murray, Korea's Unified Team head coach. "On our team, they're just players. There is no North Korean or South Korean. They are all wearing the same jersey."

Workers are braving bitter cold temperatures around the clock to put the finishing touches on the Olympic venues. The past few days have seen temperatures get as low as two degrees Fahrenheit. By the opening ceremonies, though, it'll warm up to a toasty 37 degrees.

This week will see months of hard work finally pay off.

"Prepared for about six months for this Olympics, so we're all ready for Pyeongchang Olympics," said volunteer Lee Jeong-Ha.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12