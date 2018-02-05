Woman uses banking app to track down thief using her credit card at mall

Candice Crockett was determined to catch a thief inside Southpark Mall when she realized her phone - which also doubles as a wallet - was taken.More >>
Capt. William H. Anspach says the suspects - 50-year-old Antal Kancsal, a Hungary citizen, and 42-year-old Roberto De Miranda Martinez, a Chile citizen - were charged with conspiracy to commit credit card theft.More >>
Neighbors from different sections of the city are uniting on social media, wondering what's causing the problems and whether the city is doing enough to get them some answers.More >>
Hopewell crews are repairing an emergency sewer line that may affect the hours and menu options of a new barbecue restaurant.More >>
Virginia State Police said the tractor-trailer was carrying approximately 20,000 pounds of food products and struck a Jeep with a trailer attached that was stopped on the side of the road.More >>
