Police need help in finding porch thief

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a man is suspected of stealing from a Church Hill home.

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26 to the 400 block of North 26th Street after receiving a report of a theft.

Police were told the package was delivered on Friday, Jan. 26 around 7:40 p.m. and that the suspect walked onto the porch and knocked on the front door. When no one answered, police said he picked up the package and ran off with it.

The suspect is described as a black man with dark facial hair. Police said he was wearing a Chicago Bulls sweatshirt, a multi-colored baseball cap, and cargo pants.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detective Adrian Partain at (804) 646-1290 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

