6-foot-8 Liz Cambage back in WNBA, playing for Dallas Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Australian center Liz Cambage signed a multiyear contract with the Dallas Wings on Monday, returning to the WNBA organization that drafted her second overall seven years ago.

Wings president Greg Bibb called the 6-foot-8 Cambage "one of the best players in the world."

Cambage was 19 when the Tulsa Shock drafted her No. 2 overall in 2011. She averaged 13.3 points with 6.1 rebounds over the 2011 and 2013 seasons before heading to China and Australia. The Shock moved to Texas three years ago and became the Wings.

A two-time Olympian for Australia, she became the first woman to dunk in an Olympic game in 2012. The 26-year-old Cambage finished as the top scorer in the Australian WNBL this season, averaging 23.1 points and 10.5 rebounds.

She'll play for coach Fred Williams, who is entering his third season with the Wings. He calls her a "triple-threat player" who can shoot, pass and defend.

Dallas assistant coach Erin Phillips is a former Wings player and former teammate of Cambage on the Australian national team.

