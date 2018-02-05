Prosecutor: Teacher was accidental victim in love triangle

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A prosecutor says a schoolteacher shot and killed in Virginia on New Year's Eve was the accidental victim of a love triangle involving three other people.

Fifty-year-old Caroline Hendrix was shot and killed outside a home where she had been housesitting.

According to news outlets, a prosecutor said Monday at a court hearing in Norfolk that 70-year-old Edward Shaw of Sevier, Utah, was actually trying to target Hendrix's friend, who was with her at the time.

The prosecutor said that Shaw considered Hendrix's friend a romantic rival. The prosecutor said both men had a sexual relationship with a Virginia Beach woman, Teniqu Cushman. Both men had also been giving Cushman money.

Shaw has been charged with second-degree murder, and Cushman has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

