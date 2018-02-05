Prosecutor: Teacher was accidental victim in love triangle - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Prosecutor: Teacher was accidental victim in love triangle

Caroline Hendrix (Source: WAVY) Caroline Hendrix (Source: WAVY)
Edward Shaw and Teniqu Cushman (Source: WAVY) Edward Shaw and Teniqu Cushman (Source: WAVY)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A prosecutor says a schoolteacher shot and killed in Virginia on New Year's Eve was the accidental victim of a love triangle involving three other people.

Fifty-year-old Caroline Hendrix was shot and killed outside a home where she had been housesitting.

According to news outlets, a prosecutor said Monday at a court hearing in Norfolk that 70-year-old Edward Shaw of Sevier, Utah, was actually trying to target Hendrix's friend, who was with her at the time.

The prosecutor said that Shaw considered Hendrix's friend a romantic rival. The prosecutor said both men had a sexual relationship with a Virginia Beach woman, Teniqu Cushman. Both men had also been giving Cushman money.

Shaw has been charged with second-degree murder, and Cushman has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly