School bus driver killed in parking lot

A Prince William County school bus driver died after he was struck by a bus on Monday morning, according to NBC affiliate WRC.

Richard Lee Proffitt, 62, died after a driver of another school bus backed up and struck him, police told WRC. Proffitt was standing behind the bus and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This happened at the McCuin Transportation Center around 7:30 a.m.

The other bus driver was not hurt, and charges have not yet been filed, according to WRC.

No children were on the bus at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

