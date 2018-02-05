'This is really going to sound strange.' Texas house stolen

MADISONVILLE, Texas (AP) - A Houston couple has reported a house heist - as in, their vacation home was stolen.
KTRK-TV reports that Jo and Lonnie Harrison say their one-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin is missing from their property in Madisonville, about 90 miles (144 kilometers) northwest of Houston.
The prefabricated home was on property they purchased last year. The Harrisons hadn't checked on it since early November. But when Lonnie Harrison returned Friday, all he saw "were blocks and pipes sticking out."
He says he called his wife, who couldn't believe what happened. When he called the Madison County Sheriff's Office, he prefaced his report by saying: "This is really going to sound strange, but I need to report a stolen house."
The sheriff's office didn't immediately return a call seeking an update on the case Monday.
___
Information from: KTRK-TV, http://abclocal.go.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore >>
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore >>
Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."More >>
Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."More >>
The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia tiesMore >>
The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia tiesMore >>
This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'More >>
This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bulletsMore >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bulletsMore >>
House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and RussiaMore >>
House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and RussiaMore >>
House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and RussiaMore >>
House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and RussiaMore >>
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More >>
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More >>