Timberlake announces dates for world tour

On the heels of his Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday, Justin Timberlake has announced a world tour.

The "Man of the Woods Tour" begins in March and runs through January 2019.

Of the 84 performances announced on the singer’s website, none of them are in Virginia.

There will be two stops in Washington, DC - one March 18 and another Jan. 4, 2019. Both shows will be at Capital One Arena. There will also be a stop at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, on Jan. 8, 2019.

Tickets for the first show in Washington are on sale now. Tickets for the second show go on sale Feb. 7.

Tickets for the Charlotte performance go on sale Feb. 21.

