3 arrested in connection with Sussex County murder

Christopher Crowder, left, and Eric Obando, right, were arrested and charged with murder in Sussex County (Source: Sussex County Sheriff's Office/Sussex-Surry Dispatch)

Two adults and one juvenile have been arrested in connection with a murder in Surry County.

The Sussex-Surry Dispatch reports Eric Obando, 24, and Christopher Crowder, 18, along a juvenile male are being held without bond in connection with the murder of Kenneth Moore.

Moore’s body was found in a ditch Jan. 12 wrapped in trashed bags with his throat cut.

The paper reports that Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles said Obando is in the country illegally.

Each of the arrests took place in different county. Obando was taken into custody in Prince George County and Crowder was arrested in Dinwiddie County. Both were captured Jan. 31 and are being held in the Sussex County Jail.

The juvenile was arrested in Sussex County.

All three have been charged with first-degree murder.

The Dispatch quotes Giles praising the response from the area in helping to capture the suspects.

“We received numerous calls on Jan. 30, which were crucial in making the captures and arrests,” Giles said. “Once the community got started on the hotline, it pushed us even harder. It was a team effort from community to law enforcement. That’s what it always takes – for the community to get involved in solving these crimes so we can have a safe community.”

Giles said the motive for the murder was robbery, and said a backpack, cell phone, laptop and possibly cash were stolen.

