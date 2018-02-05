Police: Man facing charges after carjacking, striking owner with car

A man is facing charges after police said he struck another man with a car.

Chesterfield police said the man, identified as Cyrus S. Wegner, 33, of Colonial Heights, was armed with a crowbar and entered a car that was running in the parking lot. This happened on Jan. 31 around 8:40 a.m.

The passenger immediately got out of the car, while police say the owner of the car ran in front of it in an attempt to stop it. Police said Wegner struck the owner with the car. The owner then suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Wegner then drove to Chester Station and gave officers a false report. He was also found driving with a suspended license.

Wegner was charged with simple assault and battery, carjacking, driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and giving a false report to police.

According to police, Wegner was reportedly under the influence of a controlled substance.

