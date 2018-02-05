It's not too late to get a flu shot

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says six-time Olympic gold medalist Viktor Ahn is among 32 Russian athletes who have filed appeals seeking spots at the Pyeongchang Olympics.More >>
The Court of Arbitration for Sport says six-time Olympic gold medalist Viktor Ahn is among 32 Russian athletes who have filed appeals seeking spots at the Pyeongchang Olympics.More >>
During segregation, African-Americans couldn’t just eat at any restaurant. They often had to take their lunch to go.More >>
During segregation, African-Americans couldn’t just eat at any restaurant. They often had to take their lunch to go.More >>
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.More >>
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.More >>
Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.More >>
Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.More >>