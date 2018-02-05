It's not too late to get a flu shot

According to the FDA, the seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to lower your risk of getting sick and spreading it to others. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - This year's flu season is rivaling the worst in recent years and it's not over yet.

The good news is, you still have time to protect yourself.

“It's not too late because even if you feel like flu has come to your community and now is decreasing, there could be a second wave and it could be a different type of virus,” Dr. Alicia Fry of the CDC said.

According to the FDA, the seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to lower your risk of getting sick and spreading it to others.

Even though it's best to get vaccinated as soon as the flu shot is available, getting the vaccine later can still be helpful.

Every flu season is made up of varying strains of the virus.

This year's dominant strain is H3N2 and it has proven a challenge to the vaccine.

However, the flu shot is relatively more effective for other strains circulating this year.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.