2006 Super Bowl Sunday murder remains unsolved

Police need the public's help in assisting in a cold case from 2006.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 6, 2006, 22-year-old Michael Dobbs was walking to his car from a friend's house around 2:30 a.m. They'd been planning a party. His favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers were in the Super Bowl.

"We were getting ready for the Super Bowl that night. The Steelers were playing. He was really looking forward to it," said longtime friend Dan Waters.

When police arrived on the scene at the intersection of Ellwood Avenue and North Auburn Street, they found Dobbs dead from a gunshot wound. He was lying on the sidewalk of North Auburn Street.

Dobbs had just graduated from Bridgewater College, moved back home, and was working at Cavalier Telephone. He was a Hermitage graduate and a long distance runner. Police believe he was robbed as he walked to his car and that Dobbs fought with the suspect before he was murdered.

Officers believe Dobbs did not know the suspect.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

