3rd grade teacher honored for making learning fun

Cheryl Williams has been a teacher in Hopewell for 18 years. (Source: NBC12)

This month's Excellence in Education award goes to a third grade teacher who has been at a Hopewell school for 18 years.

Cheryl Williams, who teaches at Patrick Copeland Elementary School, "is encouraging and engaging, and she deserves this more than anyone I know," said the person who nominated Williams for the award, which is sponsored by Henrico Federal Credit Union.

Williams is a teacher for the school's gifted programs.

"Mrs. Williams is a very hands on teacher that makes learning fun," the nominee said. "She has instilled more confidence in my daughter and has her excited to go to school every day."

Williams, who has also taught second grade at the school, said she's "quite surprised" but "very happy" with the Excellence in Education award.

"I have loved every minute I've been here," she said.

