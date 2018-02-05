What's driving you crazy: Backups on I-64

For those who live or drive in the eastern part of town, traffic backups on Interstate 64 can be a pain, and the paving on Route 60 from Eastern Henrico to Williamsburg is also the worst.

Here is some good news.

The sheriff's office in New Kent said that state lawmakers had struck a deal with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to repave all of Route 60 from Eastern Henrico through most of New Kent County.

This is not just minor repatching. This will be a major project to eliminate all those potholes and bumps on Route 60.

The paving will occur in phases over the next two years, but VDOT will begin work this April. This is good news because right now, VDOT is also expanding I-64 to three lanes in Eastern Henrico and New Kent.

If you have something that's driving you crazy on area roads, reach out to Candice Smith on Facebook.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12