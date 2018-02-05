Deputies: Boy faces charges in bus driver assault

A boy is facing charges after the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said he assaulted a bus driver.

Stafford deputies responded to a call around 4:41 p.m. on Feb. 1 about a fight involving a substitute bus driver near Streamview Drive. When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw the bus driver was bleeding from the forehead. Medics examined the substitute bus driver, and he was later released.

The driver later told deputies that a boy was at the bus stop, attempting to pick up one of the girls on the bus. However, the driver said the boy was not on the approved list of people who could do so. The driver said he had to call the school to make sure the boy could pick up the girl.

As a result, deputies said the boy got onto the bus and began assaulting the driver.

"An altercation between the subject and bus driver ensued, and the driver was punched in the face, causing a laceration on his forehead," deputies said.

Deputies also said the boy struck a bus monitor, who attempted to block the boy from getting to the girl.

When deputies detained the boy, they discovered that he and the girl are brother and sister. Deputies also found out the boy was acting as a guardian for his sister and had been dealing with serious family issues.

Deputies issued two counts of assault and battery to Juvenile Detention Services, but he will not be held.

