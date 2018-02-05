School bus involved in crash due to icy roads; no injuries - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

School bus involved in crash due to icy roads; no injuries

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The crash was in Dinwiddie County. (Source: NBC12) The crash was in Dinwiddie County. (Source: NBC12)

A school bus was among the crashes throughout the region Monday morning due to icy roadways.

Virginia State Police reported a school bus crashed in Dinwiddie County because of ice on the road.

Five students were on board. There were no injuries reported.

