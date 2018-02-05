Luigi Di Biagio takes over as Italy coach on caretaker basis

ROME (AP) - Italy Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio was promoted to take over the senior national team on a caretaker basis on Monday for friendlies against Argentina and England next month.
The Azzurri have been without a coach since November, when Gian Piero Ventura was fired following a playoff loss to Sweden that ruled Italy out of the World Cup for the first time in six decades.
"Di Biagio's first job is to restore enthusiasm and dedication," said Roberto Fabbricini, who was appointed last week as the Italian football federation's emergency commissioner.
"We're confident he'll be up to the job."
Italy plays Argentina in Manchester, England, on March 23 then England in London four days later.
The Azzurri's next competitive fixture isn't until Sept. 7 against Poland in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.
The 46-year-old Di Biagio played for Italy as a midfielder at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups.
"It's a big opportunity," Di Biagio said. "I can't wait to start. We've got two big, difficult matches.
"Fortunately I know well 80 percent of the kids who are part of the national team, and I even had the chance to play with some of them."
Roberto Mancini, Carlo Ancelotti and former Italy coach Antonio Conte are among those being considered for the full-time job.
Last week, Fabbricini mentioned Mancini as a candidate.
On Monday, he also mentioned current Nantes manager Claudio Ranieri as a possibility.
"Ranieri is no less appealing than Mancini. He's got the credentials," Fabbricini said. "But we need to be attentive from a procedural point of view. Many of these coaches are currently under contract. Either they free themselves up or it will be difficult to ask them to consider the job."
Fabbricini also suggested many current Serie A coaches could be considered, perhaps referring to Massimiliano Allegri at six-time defending champion Juventus.
"It's Alessandro Costacurta's job to get in contact with the candidates," Fabbricini said, referring to his vice commissioner and the former AC Milan and Italy defender.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore >>
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore >>
Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."More >>
Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."More >>
The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia tiesMore >>
The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia tiesMore >>
This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'More >>
This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bulletsMore >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bulletsMore >>
House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and RussiaMore >>
House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and RussiaMore >>
House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and RussiaMore >>
House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and RussiaMore >>
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More >>
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More >>