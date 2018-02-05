'Roll cloud' dazzles skies over Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Roll cloud' dazzles skies over Richmond

A roll cloud over Richmond on Monday. (Source: Cory Neace) A roll cloud over Richmond on Monday. (Source: Cory Neace)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Did you see a big, long cloud over Richmond on Monday morning? 

The cloud is what is known as a "roll cloud." 

NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden says that these types of clouds are often times a sign of severe weather, but there's no threat like that today. 

ANDREW'S EXPLANATION: 

