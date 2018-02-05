'Roll cloud' dazzles skies over Richmond

Did you see a big, long cloud over Richmond on Monday morning?

The cloud is what is known as a "roll cloud."

NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden says that these types of clouds are often times a sign of severe weather, but there's no threat like that today.

