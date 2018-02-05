Puppy from Virginia named MVP of Puppy Bowl

While Nick Foles was named Super Bowl MVP, a far more cuddly Virginia resident took home his own award on Super Bowl Sunday.

Bear, a 16-week-old Foxhound/Staffordshire terrier mix, was named MVP of the Puppy Bowl on Sunday.

Bear was representing the Virginia Beach SPCA in the game and beat out two other puppies in the MVP voting.

Two touchdowns, including one that went the length of the field, helped Bear earn the honor.

Bear was part of Team Fluff, which won 52-47.

