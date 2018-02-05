Puppy from Virginia named MVP of Puppy Bowl

While Nick Foles was named Super Bowl MVP, a far more cuddly Virginia resident took home his own award on Super Bowl Sunday.
Bear, a 16-week-old Foxhound/Staffordshire terrier mix, was named MVP of the Puppy Bowl on Sunday.
Bear was representing the Virginia Beach SPCA in the game and beat out two other puppies in the MVP voting.
Two touchdowns, including one that went the length of the field, helped Bear earn the honor.
Bear was part of Team Fluff, which won 52-47.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
Three people, including a juvenile, have been charged with murder for the death of a man in Sussex County.
Icy roads after Sunday's rain have caused dozens of crashes throughout Central Virginia on Monday morning
For those who live or drive in the eastern part of town, traffic backups on Interstate 64 can be a pain, and the paving on Route 60 from Eastern Henrico to Williamsburg is also the worst.
Five students were on board.
Bear was representing the Virginia Beach SPCA in the game and beat out two other puppies in the MVP voting.