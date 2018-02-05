State trooper hit in one of dozens of crashes

Five students were on board.

School bus involved in crash due to icy roads; no injuries

Icy roads after Sunday's rain caused dozens of crashes throughout Central Virginia on Monday morning, including a incident in which a Virginia State Police trooper was hit.

That trooper, who was not seriously injured, was responding to a crash on I-195 near the city of Richmond-Henrico County line.

State police said troopers responded to about 25 crashes. Other law enforcement agencies also reported multiple crashes.

"The Virginia State Police are encouraging drivers to use caution for potential black ice as they travel this morning especially on bridges, and overpasses," state police said in a news release.

No major injuries were reported in any of the crashes.

The icy conditions also caused numerous school systems to operate on a two-hour delay. A few counties also closed.

