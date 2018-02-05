FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Use extreme caution on roads

Bridges/overpasses/ramps/sidewalks are ICED over from yesterday's rain. Please drive extremely slowly and carefully this morning as black ice is already out there. I saw a few spinouts on my way in.



PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY!

Road surface temperatures yesterday were BARELY above freezing and with temperatures in the early morning in the upper 20s or low 30s, Ice will continue to form before sunrise.

