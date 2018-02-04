ESPN's 'College Gameday' returning to UVA

ESPN's "College Gameday" is returning to the University of Virginia.

They will be in town to watch the Hoos battle it out with the Virginia Tech Hokies. "College Gameday" will kick off at 11 a.m. and wrap up at 12 p.m. Gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.

"The first 2,000 UVA students to enter JPJ will receive an official ESPN College GameDay t-shirt," the university said on their website.

Also, all attendees will have the opportunity to receive free tickets to the men’s lacrosse home opener vs. Loyola at 1 p.m. on Saturday. One lucky fan will also get a chance to win a pair of lower level tickets to the Virginia-Virginia Tech game.

This will be Virginia's third "College Gameday" appearance. The show stopped by the campus in 2015 and 2016.

