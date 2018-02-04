Chesterfield County to host forum focusing on community living

Chesterfield County is hosting several workshops that will focus on enhancing community living.

The workshops talk about home modernization, home rehabilitation, community revitalization for the county's older neighborhoods.

The Empowering Neighborhoods Forum will be held on Saturday, March 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Thomas R. Fulghum Conference Center, 13900 Hull Street Road.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12