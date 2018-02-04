Sources: New RPS Superintendent fires several cabinet members

New Richmond Public Schools Superintendent, Jason Kamras, notified most of his cabinet that they’re out after June 30, according to multiple sources. Former interim Superintendent and chief operating officer, Tommy Kranz, is one of the people who will be let go.

NBC12 is working to confirm the other individuals who Kamras verbally notified. A source says Kamras aims to bring in a new team to work around him. Kamras' first day on the job was February 1st. He previously worked for D.C. public schools.

"I think everybody is cautiously optimistic," said teacher Emma Clark, who left RPS last month. However, Clark remains a member of Support Richmond Public Schools, and still lives in the city.

Clark says teachers within the school system are divided on the move.

"Mixed reviews. A lot of the people who would be losing their jobs are people whom others have expressed concern, who may not have been running things efficiently," said Clark.

The exact list of staffers to be replaced is not yet clear.

Kranz recently pitched the latest update to the school buildings overhaul plan, which is now getting hashed out by the School Board and City Council.

Some say there's concern Superintendent Kamras may be letting go of players with valuable experience.



"Facilities are such a huge issue that RPS has to address, and if you talk to anybody, they'll say nobody knows the facilities like Tommy Kranz," said Clark.

RPS spokesperson Kenita Bowers sent NBC12 this statement:

"Leadership changes of this nature would be considered a personnel matter and therefore I am unable to provide any comment. Should any leadership changes be deemed necessary, those plans will be communicated with Richmond Public Schools employees and information will be released as appropriate."

All of these personnel decisions will require school board approval, however, a source doesn’t anticipate much push-back from the board because they want to support their new superintendent.

