Police warn everyone to find a sober, safe driver this weekend

A Walmart driver in Sutherland - Terry Burris - celebrated driving over 3 million miles! He received a brand-new, custom truck to celebrate his 25th anniversary with Walmart.

Chesterfield police are issuing a warning if you drink and drive, especially during Super Bowl weekend.

"Whether you're celebrating because your team made it to the Super Bowl or you're just cheering on the team you hate the least, remember that at the end of the night, you've got to make it home," police said. "Please designate a sober and safe driver this weekend."

Last year, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office had a similar message.

In a PSA, deputies warned drivers not to drive home under the influence.

"If you decide to drive during the big game, or anytime, breakfast will be on us the next morning," says the announcer, as an actor is thrown into a jail cell.

The humor is mixed into the serious topic, getting the point across to football fans that there is a sobering reality to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

