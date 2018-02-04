Police: 3 people killed in crash after driver loses control of car

Three people were killed in a crash in Caroline County late Saturday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 721 and Route 640 around 10:07 p.m.

Virginia State Police say Remington Walton, 25, of Milford, was heading east when he ran off the right side of the road. He then overcorrected and crossed over the center line before running off the left side of the road, according to police. The car flipped over on the passenger side and then struck a tree.

Walton was not wearing his seatbelt, according to police. The front seat passenger, Rebecca McDonald, 27, of Fredericksburg, was wearing her seatbelt, but she was trapped in the car. The backseat passenger, Brian Bixler Jr., 27, of Woodford, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

All three died at the scene from their injuries.

State police are considering speed as a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

