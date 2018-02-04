VCU police: Woman sexually assaulted by Uber driver

VCU police said a woman was sexually assaulted by an Uber driver early Sunday morning.

The call came in at 3:45 a.m., and police say it happened in a car located between the 1100 block of West Cary Street and the 1100 block of West Marshall Street.

The victim told police that the man was an Uber driver, and he "grabbed her hand and forced it down the front of his pants."

She also told police that the man "then touched her breast on the outside of her clothing before dropping her off at her destination."

VCU police are warning everyone of the following:

Engaging in any type of sexual activity without the voluntary, informed and active consent of your partner is sexual assault.

Always seek verbal, sober, clear consent. Immediately stop sexual advances if the other person indicates no interest or if they say "no." Consent to one sexual act does not imply consent to another. The absence of a “no” does not mean “yes.”

Sexual assault is non-consensual activity, ranging from unwanted touching to forced intercourse, which can include sexual contact with someone who is impaired by alcohol, drugs, or any other intoxicant that impairs the person’s judgment.

Alcohol and drugs may impair judgment, making it difficult to notice unsafe situations and intervene to help others. If either party is incapacitated by alcohol or drugs, consent cannot be given.

Never pressure or coerce someone into engaging in sexual activity.

Approximately 75 percent of rapes are committed by acquaintances (https://rainn.org/).

If you are ever in a situation where you are unsure, or scared, call VCU Police at (804) 828-1234 immediately.

If you witness a situation that appears unsafe or makes you uncomfortable, intervene if it's safe to do so, or go to a safe area and call for help. Bystander intervention is a known tool to help to prevent campus sexual assault. We encourage the VCU community to download and use the free LiveSafe mobile safety application on iOS and Android smartphones.

Be on the lookout for suspicious people who may attempt to isolate someone who is intoxicated or has been drinking.

VCU police also said that tactics used during a sexual assault include physically intruding into someone's personal space, isolation, encouraging alcohol or other drug consumption.

It is also best to develop a safety plan with friends by helping each other to stick together and to make sure someone does not wander off. Also, police warn everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to trust instincts.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call VCU police at 804-828-1234.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12