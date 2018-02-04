VCU police arrest, charge Uber driver with 2 counts of sexual battery

The VCU Police Department says a 32-year-old Richmond man has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery after an incident early Feb. 4.

Police say the victim said the man - who was an Uber driver - "grabbed her hand and forced it down the front of his pants" between the 1100 block of West Cary Street and the 1100 block of West Marshall Street. Police say the suspect also touched her breast on the outside of her clothing before dropping her off at her destination.

On Tuesday, VCU police say Hanif Khan was arrested in the case and charged with two misdemeanor charges of sexual battery.

Police also say Khan has no association with VCU.

Anyone with information about this case can call the VCU Police Department at 804-828-1196.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12