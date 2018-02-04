Ex-Virginia Tech student to go on trial in girl's killing

By DENISE LAVOIE

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Two years after a 13-year-old Virginia girl was found stabbed to death, a former Virginia Tech student is going on trial in her killing.

David Eisenhauer's first-degree murder trial in the 2016 death of Nicole Lovell is scheduled to begin Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg.

Prosecutors say Lovell climbed out her bedroom window one night in January 2016 to meet Eisenhauer, who was then 18 and a freshman engineering student at Virginia Tech.

Three days later, her body was found just over the state line in North Carolina.

Eisenhauer's friend, Natalie Keepers, also a former Virginia Tech student, is charged as an accessory in Lovell's death. Her trial is scheduled for September.

