UPDATE: 2 killed identified, 116 injured in South Carolina Amtrak-CSX train collision

Lexington Co. emergency officials are now on the scene of a crash and train derailment in Cayce early Sunday morning. (Source: County of Lexington Twitter)

The Lexington County Coroner's office has released the identities of the two Amtrak employees that were killed during a collision with a CSX train early Sunday morning.

The coroner's office says Michael Kempf, 54, of Savannah, GA and Michael Cella, 34, of Orange Park, FL, were the two killed in the story. Kempf was the engineer of the Amtrak train and Cella was the conductor of the train.

MOBILE USERS: To view our continuous coverage online and in our app, click here.

State officials say 116 people were injured in the train collision.

Palmetto Health officials said in a Sunday afternoon briefing they received a total of 62 patients - 59 adults and 3 children - with 6 of them being admitted and more admissions still possible. One of the patients admitted is in critical condition while two other patients are in serious condition. The rest of the patients are listed in fair condition. Most of the injuries seen were minor. Some of the Amtrak personnel were also treated at Palmetto Health facilities. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Lexington Medical Center spokesperson Jennifer Wilson confirmed that they treated 27 patients with minor injuries, and all but two have been released.

The William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center took in 12 patients, of which one was a veteran, the medical center said in a statement. Eight of the patients have been released while one patient was transported to another hospital for further care. The other patients are expected to be released soon.

62 patients; confirmed 6 admissions and the rest are already treated and discharged or in the final stage of those processes. @wis10 — Sam Bleiweis (@SamWISTV) February 4, 2018

Most of the patients were transported by two buses. One bus from Richland County and one bus from Lexington County.

Palmetto Health officials described the response to the incident as phenomenal with amazing coordination. Since patients began arriving at the hospitals during a shift change, staff that was already on site stayed late to assist with the staff that was just arriving.

Dr. Brown says because patients started arriving at shift change, a lot of staff members were able to stay over to help w/ medical response. #AmtrakCSXCrash pic.twitter.com/g6zdyIgiCv — Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) February 4, 2018

This happened around the shift change this morning - was one reason to seamless response, according to Dr. Brown. @wis10 — Sam Bleiweis (@SamWISTV) February 4, 2018

Dr. Brown of patients who came in - remarkably calm. They were able to describe the scene and talk through what happened. @wis10 — Sam Bleiweis (@SamWISTV) February 4, 2018

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says it "appears that the Amtrak train was on the wrong track" that led to the deadly train crash and derailment. The coroner's office says the southbound Amtrak train collided with a northbound CSX freight train, which was stationary, causing the Amtrak train to derail.

The collision happened near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road around 2:45 a.m. between an Amtrak passenger train and a stationary CSX freight train on the tracks. NTSB is investigating the crash with local and state officials, in addition to the FBI on site.

Related: President Trump thanks first responders in fatal SC Amtrak train collision

Amtrak expressed their condolences for those killed in the collision in their latest statement:

We are deeply saddened to report the death of two of our employees in this morning’s derailment in Cayce, South Carolina. Additionally, affected customers reporting injuries have been transported to local hospitals. We are cooperating fully with the NTSB, which is leading the investigation, as well as working with FRA and CSX. CSX owns and controls the Columbia Subdivision where the accident occurred. CSX maintains all of the tracks and signal systems. CSX controls the dispatching of all trains, including directing the signal systems which control the access to sidings and yards. Amtrak is working to take care of everyone who was on the train, including family members of our passengers and crew. Details: Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 a.m. ET in Cayce, South Carolina. The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars. There were 8 crew members and approximately 139 customers on board. Local authorities are on the scene responding. Customer information: People who have questions about customers on the train can contact us at 800-523-9101. Service information: Due to this incident and the resulting temporary track closure, Trains 91 & 92, the Amtrak Silver Star will detour between Hamlet, N.C., and Savannah, Ga., until further notice. Passengers will be provided alternate transportation to missed stops, as available. Other Amtrak services along the Atlantic Coast, including the Auto Train (Trains 52 & 53), Palmetto (Trains 89 & 90) and Silver Meteor (Trains 97 & 98) are operating normally. Officials confirm that the CSX freight train was empty at the time of the accident.

Amtrak officials from Raleigh, NC have spoken to passengers at the reception site inside Pine Ridge Middle School about the collision.The Red Cross of South Carolina is also assisting with emergency efforts at the middle school.

Pine Ridge Drive is currently blocked as a part of the investigation and officials ask people to stay away from the area during this time. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

Tom Allen with the Office of Regulatory Staff said that two trains on the same track is a problem.

All passengers have been removed and the injuries range from scratches and bumps to broken bones.

A post shared by Derek Pettaway (@analognightmare) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:43am PST

If you are concerned that you knew anyone on the Amtrak train, you are asked to call their support line at 1-800-523-9101. Facebook has also launched their crisis response check-in for people to connect with their families.

Individuals with questions regarding passengers on train 91 can contact us at 1.800.523.9101 — Amtrak (@Amtrak) February 4, 2018

More than 5,000 gallons of gasoline spilled from the CSX train, but there is no chemical threat to the public.

This is the third Amtrak crash since December. Three people were killed and more than 100 injured when a train derailed in Washington state on December 18, 2017.

One person was killed and another seriously injured when another train carrying Republican lawmakers hit a garbage truck near Crozet, VA, on Jan. 31.

A very good source tells me the casualty number shouldn't rise. "We are very, very lucky," I'm told. "We dodged a bullet on this one." @wis10 #sctweets #BREAKING — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) February 4, 2018

A CSX spokesperson released this statement, saying:

This morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., an incident involving a CSX train and an Amtrak train occurred in Cayce, SC near Dixiana Road and S.R. 26. Reports of injuries have been confirmed. CSX's top priority is to help provide assistance to those who have been affected. An emergency response plan has been activated to provide full support. CSX personnel have been on site to assist state and local authorities, who are responding to the incident. We are grateful to the swift response provided by the Lexington County authorities and South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Updates will be provided as more details are confirmed

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.