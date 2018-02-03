Old Dominion tops UAB 65-60 behind Haynes' 16 points

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Randy Haynes scored 16 points with four 3-pointers, B.J. Stith, Ahmad Caver and Xavier Green added 11 points apiece, and Old Dominion held off UAB 65-60 on Saturday night.
Trey Porter scored 10 points with nine rebounds for the Monarchs (17-5, 8-2 Conference USA), who scored 23 points off of 18 Blazers turnovers.
Chris Cokley scored eight straight and UAB led 39-34 early in the second half, but the Monarchs stayed close and led 52-51 on Caver's 3 with 5:19 to go. The lead traded hands until Porter's jumper put Old Dominion up 60-58 with 1:58 left. UAB closed to 63-60 on Nick Norton's layup with eight seconds left, but B.J. Stith iced it with two free throws and Norton's 3 at the buzzer missed.
Old Dominion led 30-29 at halftime on Haynes' 3-pointer after eight lead changes and 10 ties.
Cokley scored 16 points, Zack Bryant had 14 and William Lee 10 for the Blazers (15-9, 6-5).
