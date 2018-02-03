Mosley, Phillips help James Madison rally past Towson 79-73

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - Stuckey Mosley poured in 35 points, two off his career high, and DeVelle Phillips added 17 and James Madison clawed from 11 points down to defeat Towson 79-73 on Saturday.

Mosely scored 23 points in the last 12:21 as James Madison (7-18, 3-9 Colonial Athletic Association) whacked away at the Towson lead. He converted a 3-point play to give the Dukes a 65-64 lead with 3:30 remaining. Phillips scored, grabbed a defensive rebound and dunked at the other end for a 70-68 lead with 1:09 left. Mosely followed with a layup and Darius Banks a pair of free throws and the 8-1 run put the game away.

Eddie Keith II scored the last five points for Towson (16-9, 6-6), keeping the Tigers within two until Banks and Mosely made three free throws in the last three seconds.

Zane Martin led Towson with 28 points before being hit with a technical and fouling out with three seconds to go. Mike Morsell added 20 points and Justin Gorham scored nine and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.