NC A&T beats Hampton 92-84 behind McGowens' 21 points

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Davaris McGowens scored 21 points, Kameron Langley had 17 with seven assists, and North Carolina A&T beat Hampton 92-84 on Saturday for its seventh win in eight games.
Aaren Edmead scored 14 points and Devonte Boykins and Femi Olujobi added 11 apiece for the Aggies (14-9, 7-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who shot 58.6 percent from the field and made 16 free throws.
Hampton closed to 56-52 on Kalin Fisher's 3, but the Aggies pulled ahead on an 11-6 run and led 80-69 on Edmead's jumper with 6:19 left.
Boykins's 3 tied it at 23, he hit a go-ahead layup and the Aggies led 49-40 at halftime after making seven 3-pointers and shooting 52.9 percent from the field.
Jermaine Marrow scored 24 points with nine assists, Akim Mitchell added 21 points, and Lysander Bracey 20 for the Pirates (9-14, 4-4).
