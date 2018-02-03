FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light icing possible west of Richmond early Sunday

A brief period of wintry precipitation is expected on Sunday morning affecting areas primarily to the west and northwest of Richmond. That said, even metro Richmond could see a brief wintry mix for an hour or two early Sunday morning before a changeover to rain. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 7am until 11am Sunday morning for all the counties shaded in purple:

For this reason, tomorrow is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. If you must travel during the morning, please exercise caution as there are likely to be icy spots. This will be particularly true on bridges, overpasses, on/off ramps, and other elevated surfaces. Here are the details on what to expect:

We will continue to monitor this closely and keep you updated!

