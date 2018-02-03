Winthrop controls Radford with 75-67 behind Cooks' 22 points

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Xavier Cooks scored 22 points, had six rebounds, five blocks, four assists and three steals to lead Winthrop to a 75-57 win over Radford on Saturday.

Bjorn Broman added 16 points and four steals, Josh Ferguson contributed 10 points and the Eagles shot 26 of 46 (56.5 percent) including 9 of 18 from 3-point range, while collecting 13 steals.

Winthrop (14-9, 8-4 Big South) led 23-22 after Radford's Christian Bradford made a 3 with 4:47 before halftime. Broman later made three free throws to start a 13-3 run to close the half and establish control the rest of the way. Ed Polite Jr.'s 3 with 15:05 left brought Radford within 48-39, but Adam Pickett's jumper and Jermaine Ukaegbu's dunk put the Eagles up double figures the rest of the way.

Polite led Radford (15-10, 8-4) with 18 points, a game-high eight rebounds and five steals. Bradford finished with 11 points.

