Lanes back open on Chippenham Parkway after brush fire

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

All lanes are back open on Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield after a brush fire.

The right and center lanes were closed on the northbound side, near Belmont Road early Saturday afternoon.

