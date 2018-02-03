Florida homeowners fined for "Starry Night" murals on house

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (AP) - Two Florida homeowners owe thousands of dollars in fines for painting murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece on the exterior of their home.
A report by WKMG-TV shows the Mount Dora home covered in blue and yellow paint swirled on the house and a perimeter wall in the style of van Gogh's painting "The Starry Night."
Homeowners Nancy Nemhauser and Ludomir Jastrzebski were fined $100 per day, but the fines were capped at 31 days.
The news station reports that a magistrate lifted the cap Thursday. That means the homeowners now owe over $8,000. The fines will continue until the murals are removed.
___
Information from: WKMG-TV, http://www.local6.com/index.html
