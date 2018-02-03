Carytown taco shop to open second location

A Walmart driver in Sutherland - Terry Burris - celebrated driving over 3 million miles! He received a brand-new, custom truck to celebrate his 25th anniversary with Walmart.

After a devastating fire shut down a popular Carytown taco shop, the owners of Don't Look Back say they have finally found a home for their second location.

The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook, saying it will open in the old Chicken Mania location, across from the Lowe's Shopping Center on Forest Hill Avenue.

It's set to open this summer. There is no word on when, or if the restaurant in Carytown will re-open.

