Chesterfield crews battle house fire

Crews are battling a house fire near Pocahontas State Park.

The fire happened around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday in the 10900 block of Long Branch Drive.

Fire officials say the fire happened at a single-family home, and it is still not under control.

No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is underway.

