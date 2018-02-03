VDOT contractor killed on I-95 in Prince George

A Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) contractor was killed in a work zone on Interstate 95 in Prince George, according to Virginia State Police.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday on the southbound side at mile marker 35.

Virginia State Police say the contractor, who was employed by DBI services, was struck by a car while working with a mobile pothole repair work zone. He died at the scene due to his injuries.

VDOT issued a statement:

Our VDOT family is deeply saddened by the loss of a contract worker this morning on Interstate 95 in Prince George. Please keep this worker’s family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts during this difficult time. Safety is VDOT’s number one priority. We’re working with our partners in law enforcement to determine the cause of the crash and to provide support for the other workers at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating on what caused the crash.

