Police search for woman missing for almost 3 years - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police search for woman missing for almost 3 years

Jennifer Montello (Source: WAVY) Jennifer Montello (Source: WAVY)
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WAVY) -

Virginia Beach police are looking for a woman, who has been missing for almost three years.

Jennifer Montello, 37, was last heard from on Feb. 9, 2015. Police told NBC affiliate WAVY that her family misses her very much and is desperate to know if she's okay.

She is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall and has green eyes and pierced ears. She has several tattoos, including a heart on her upper left arm and a bear on her upper right arm.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should call police.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly