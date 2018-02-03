Police search for woman missing for almost 3 years

A Walmart driver in Sutherland - Terry Burris - celebrated driving over 3 million miles! He received a brand-new, custom truck to celebrate his 25th anniversary with Walmart.

Virginia Beach police are looking for a woman, who has been missing for almost three years.

Jennifer Montello, 37, was last heard from on Feb. 9, 2015. Police told NBC affiliate WAVY that her family misses her very much and is desperate to know if she's okay.

She is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall and has green eyes and pierced ears. She has several tattoos, including a heart on her upper left arm and a bear on her upper right arm.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should call police.

