Kings Dominion changes name to beloved roller coaster

A Walmart driver in Sutherland - Terry Burris - celebrated driving over 3 million miles! He received a brand-new, custom truck to celebrate his 25th anniversary with Walmart.

Kings Dominion is changing the name to one of its beloved roller coasters.

The "Rebel Yell" will now officially be called "Racer 75."

The park says the name pays tribute to ACE, which stands for American Coaster Enthusiasts. The group was founded in 1978 after a roller-coaster-riding event on the "Rebel Yell."

The "Rebel Yell" is a battle cry of Confederate soldiers in the Civil War. There is no word from the park on whether the name change has anything to do with its Confederate roots.

