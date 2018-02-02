Neighbors fear Shops at Stratford Hills will turn area into another 'Hull St.'

Neighbors in south Richmond are battling the expansion of the Shops at Stratford Hills shopping center.

The property owner wants to add a Valvoline and Autozone after already clearing three acres of trees.

Neighbors say they don't want these types of shops and are worried about what will go up next, now that the land was cleared of trees.

"The fact that they cut those trees down has been bemoaned by most of the neighbors over there," said Andrea Steegmayer.

Steegmayer says their once wooded community is increasingly changing.

"This is a beautiful area. We do not want to have this turned into Hull Street," said Steegmayer.

The properties owner, Harper Associates, is pitching the two new auto shops and a new parking lot. They've included some trees in the plans, but residents argue it's not enough.

"The development has to include a lot of landscaping," said Jonathan Young. "That's why we agreed in 2000 and 2001 to the kind of development that includes the Target and Martins...The current proposal includes none of that, or at least, very little of it."

An attorney for Harper Associates says they were well within their rights to cut down the trees. They are only asking for permission to build the the Valvoline and Autozone. The attorney says Harper Associates doesn't have any specific plans for the cleared land, other than being a part of the Shops at Stratford Hills.

"Once they open this up to business, anything can go in there, and we do not want that," said Steegmayer. "You like to maintain a certain look to a neighborhood... Not just mow it all down, make parking lots and cars and signage and whatever else and clutter."

The city council would have to approve any final changes.

