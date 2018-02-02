Patriots fan follows up playoff win with top lottery scratch off prize

Greg Brown took the first top prize available in the "7" scratch off game. (Source: Virginia Lottery)

Greg Brown was already a winner when he bought a lottery ticket, but won again and was presented with a check for $177,777.

Brown decided to purchase the ticket to the "7" scratch off game at Wawa on South Airport Drive in Henrico after his beloved New England Patriots won in the NFL playoffs.

If that wasn’t enough, he had also recently proposed to his fiancée.

He showed the winning ticket to the store clerk who said, "Honey, I don’t have that kind of money."

But Brown does now.

The construction worker thought the win was initially a mistake. He said his first thought was, "hold on, I think that’s wrong."

The "7" has prizes ranging from $5 to the top prize won by Brown. He’s the first person to claim the top prize, which means three more winning tickets have yet to be claimed.

The chances of winning the top prize in the "7" are 1 in 1,040,400. The chances of winning anything in the game are 1 in 4.19.

