Police ID pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Jeff Davis Hwy

Chesterfield Police have identified a man who died after being struck by a vehicle on Jefferson Davis Highway.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 14600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. Police say the victim, 46-year-old Ronald Estes Jr., was lying in the southbound lane when he was struck by a Toyota sedan.

Estes Jr. died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash. Call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 if you have any information that can help.



