Two Henrico adults charged in separate DUIs with children in the car

Two adults are now facing felony charges because Henrico Police say they drove drunk with children in the car. It happened in two separate incidents, just hours apart, in the county.

One person actually crashed her car with kids inside.

Now Terry Sessoms and Mohammad Afzal are facing a misdemeanor charge, along with felony charges.

Police say they did a breathalyzer test on both adults - they blew three times the legal limit.

"Driving drunk with a minor in the car demonstrates what the law calls a 'reckless disregard for the safety of that minor.' it means it's felony child neglect," says NBC12 legal analyst Steve Benjamin.

When police got a call for a two-car crash on Masonic Lane and Gay Avenue, court documents say one of the drivers, Terry Sessoms, appeared to be drunk.

It says she had "...slurred speech, red glassy watery eyes and a strong odor of alcohol."

After the sobriety tests, it says Sessoms told police she had "...one beer and two shots of apple bourbon" that afternoon.

During the breathalyzer test, it says she blew a BAC of .27, which is three times the legal limit.

Police aren't saying how she's related to the minors in the car. Nobody was injured in the crash.

Records say this is her first DUI, which is a misdemeanor, but now three felony child neglect charges are tacked on.

"The law takes that very seriously," says Benjamin. "It adds to the mandatory jail time you will serve if you're convicted of a DUI, and you will also be charged with child neglect - that's a felony and carries up to five years."

Sessoms wasn't the only adult to be accused of driving drunk with a child Thursday.

Court documents say Mohammed Afzal drove to his rental apartment office at the Mill Spring Apartments intoxicated. It says employees stalled until police got there, and they told officers that Afzal's three-year-old daughter was in the car with him.

A breathalyzer test showed he also had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system. Afzal is also facing a DUI charge and felony child neglect.

Both adults are due back in court in May.

