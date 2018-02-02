Fraudulent Lego returns to Walmart earn man three felony charges

Police say a man swapped out items in Lego boxes and returned it for a refund. (Source: Pixabay)

A man was arrested after police say he scammed Walmart by returning boxes purchased online with the items removed.

In this case, it was Legos that earned Christopher Lee-Edward Taylor three felony charges of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Police say Taylor purchased Legos through Walmart’s online store three times totaling $1,800 of value and then brought the boxes in for a return with the Legos removed and replaced by other items.

Deputies found the correct Lego items for sale on Taylor’s eBay account with a description saying “no box.”

Walmart had reimbursed Taylor with two gift cards and a credit to his Visa account.

Taylor was reported to the police by a Walmart employee who observed him on the surveillance camera making the large returns on multiple occasions.

Taylor was arrested Feb. 1 and released on an $8,000 secured bond.

